EcoWatch

The best of EcoWatch right in your inbox. Sign up for our email newsletter!

    Facebook 573k Twitter 238k Instagram 37k
    Facebook 573k Twitter 238k Instagram 37k

    Texas Education Officials Weaken Climate Science in Textbooks
    By: Climate Nexus
    Updated: March 20, 2023
    Oil refinery in Texas
    Flames from a flare stack at an oil refinery at dusk in Texas, U.S. Photographer: Luke Sharrett. Bloomberg Creative / Bloomberg Creative Photos / Getty Images
    Why you can trust us

    Founded in 2005 as an Ohio-based environmental newspaper, EcoWatch is a digital platform dedicated to publishing quality, science-based content on environmental issues, causes, and solutions.

    The Texas State Board of Education changed its guidelines last month to “emphasize the ‘positive’ aspects of fossil fuels in science textbooks,” Scott Waldman reported last week. The Republican-controlled board approved changes proposed by climate denier Patricia Hardy, who wants teachers to offer “both sides” of climate science.

    The edits aim to “portray the Earth’s warming temperatures as the result of natural fluctuations,” Waldman wrote, “flying in the face of the consensus among climate researchers that humans are causing it by burning fossil fuels.” While the board guide isn’t legally binding, “it certainly deters school districts” from covering climate because they “try to play it safe” and “don’t want to weigh into politics generally,” according to Carisa Lopez of the Texas Freedom Network, adding that it “certainly politicizes, deeply, climate change. It politicizes science.”

    The Texas State Board of Education consists of five Democratic party members and 10 Republicans, including a Shell Oil lawyer Will Hickman and oil-field service company CEO Aaron Kinsey, who worked with Hardy on the changes. “Our schools are paid for by the fossil fuel industry for the most part,” Hardy told Waldman.

    For a Deeper Dive

    Scientific American via E&ENewsGizmodo

    For more climate change and clean energy news, you can follow Climate Nexus on Twitter and Facebook, sign up for daily Hot News, and visit their news site, Nexus Media News.

    Option 4 for non-solar related pages
    More From EcoWatch

    Subscribe to get exclusive updates in our daily newsletter!

      By signing up, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy & to receive electronic communications from EcoWatch Media Group, which may include marketing promotions, advertisements and sponsored content.

      Climate Nexus

      Changing the conversation on climate change.

      Read More

      Arctic Sea Ice Maximum Extent Is Fifth Lowest on Record
      The Arctic sea ice extent for the Northern Hemisphere winter
      By Olivia Rosane
      Global Freshwater Demand Will Exceed Supply 40% by 2030, Experts Warn
      Samuel Taylor Coleridge first published the poem “The Rime of
      By Cristen Hemingway Jaynes
      Silicon Valley Bank Collapse Could Hurt Renewables
      The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) is generating questions
      By Climate Nexus

      Subscribe to get exclusive updates in our daily newsletter!

        By signing up, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy & to receive electronic communications from EcoWatch Media Group, which may include marketing promotions, advertisements and sponsored content.

        Latest Articles