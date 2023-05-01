EcoWatch

    U.S. House Votes to Restore Solar Panel Tariffs
    By: Climate Nexus
    Updated: May 1, 2023
    Solar panel installation
    Solar panel installation in the port of Los Angeles. Christina House / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images
    The U.S. House of Representatives voted Friday to reinstate tariffs on solar power imports from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, which supply most of the country’s supply of solar panels.

    Twelve Democrats joined most Republicans to vote in favor of the Congressional Review Act measure to resume the tariff, though the White House has already promised to veto the move led by House Republicans, which can only be overcome by a two-thirds Senate majority vote.

    The White House had issued the tariff moratorium as a Commerce Department probe investigates whether solar companies have been getting around tariffs designed to raise prices on Chinese-made solar products.

    For a Deeper Dive

    CNBCReutersRoll CallElectrekE&EAxiosPolitico

    For more climate change and clean energy news, you can follow Climate Nexus on Twitter and Facebook, sign up for daily Hot News, and visit their news site, Nexus Media News.

      Climate Nexus

      Changing the conversation on climate change.

