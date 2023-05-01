U.S. House Votes to Restore Solar Panel Tariffs

Founded in 2005 as an Ohio-based environmental newspaper, EcoWatch is a digital platform dedicated to publishing quality, science-based content on environmental issues, causes, and solutions.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Friday to reinstate tariffs on solar power imports from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, which supply most of the country’s supply of solar panels.

Twelve Democrats joined most Republicans to vote in favor of the Congressional Review Act measure to resume the tariff, though the White House has already promised to veto the move led by House Republicans, which can only be overcome by a two-thirds Senate majority vote.

The White House had issued the tariff moratorium as a Commerce Department probe investigates whether solar companies have been getting around tariffs designed to raise prices on Chinese-made solar products.

