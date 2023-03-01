EcoWatch

The best of EcoWatch right in your inbox. Sign up for our email newsletter!

    Facebook 573k Twitter 238k Instagram 37k
    Facebook 573k Twitter 238k Instagram 37k

    Wait, What? BP CEO Argues for More Oil and Gas Spending to Solve Climate Crisis
    By: Climate Nexus
    Updated: March 1, 2023
    Bernard Looney giving a speech
    British energy giant BP chief executive officer Bernard Looney speaks on the first day of International Energy Week conference at the InterContinental London Park Lane hotel in London on February 28, 2023. JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP / Getty Images
    Why you can trust us

    Founded in 2005 as an Ohio-based environmental newspaper, EcoWatch is a digital platform dedicated to publishing quality, science-based content on environmental issues, causes, and solutions.

    CEO Bernard Looney reaffirmed the energy giant’s fossil fuel spending plans during International Energy Week in London, calling for an “orderly” energy transition and made the case that more oil and gas investment is needed to achieve net zero goals. “An energy system that works is one that provides energy that is secure and affordable as well as lower carbon — what’s known as the energy trilemma,” Looney told onlookers. “To solve it…we need to invest in today’s energy system, which is predominantly an oil and gas system.”

    Meanwhile, protestors from climate action group Fossil Free London lit flares and held banners blocking the entrance to the luxury hotel where the conference took place, chanting “Climate crisis is a plague, Bernard Looney to the Hague.”

    Climate activists light flares and hold banners during a protest outside the InterContinental London Park Lane hotel on the first day of the International Energy Week conference in London on February 28, 2023. JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP / Getty Images

    Earlier this month, BP reported a record net profit of $27.7 billion in 2022, more than double its 2021 total as the price of oil and gas spiked following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

    For a Deeper Dive:

    CNBC Bloomberg

    For climate Nexus, add this at bottom: For more climate change and clean energy news, you can follow Climate Nexus on Twitter and Facebook, sign up for daily Hot News, and visit their news site, Nexus Media News.

    More From EcoWatch

    Subscribe to get exclusive updates in our daily newsletter!

      By signing up, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy & to receive electronic communications from EcoWatch Media Group, which may include marketing promotions, advertisements and sponsored content.

      Climate Nexus

      Changing the conversation on climate change.

      Read More

      Retailers With Highest Maritime Shipping Emissions Named in New Report
      Brands like Walmart, Target and Home Depot are the focus
      By Paige Bennett
      Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon Sees Its Worst February on Record as Lula Struggles With Bolsonaro’s Legacy
      Despite the electoral victory of President Luiz Inacio Lula da
      By Olivia Rosane
      Back-to-Back Hurricanes Are Already More Likely, but the Chances Will Surge as the Climate Warms
      In October of 2020, the town of Lake Charles, Louisiana,
      By Olivia Rosane

      Subscribe to get exclusive updates in our daily newsletter!

        By signing up, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy & to receive electronic communications from EcoWatch Media Group, which may include marketing promotions, advertisements and sponsored content.

        Latest Articles