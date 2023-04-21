Biden Pledges $1.5 Billion to Fight Climate Change, Deforestation. GOP Seeks to Gut IRA

Founded in 2005 as an Ohio-based environmental newspaper, EcoWatch is a digital platform dedicated to publishing quality, science-based content on environmental issues, causes, and solutions.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus April 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

President Biden pledged $1.5 billion for international climate and deforestation funding on Thursday.

During the virtual gathering of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which collectively accounts for about 80% of global climate pollution and GDP, Biden said, “With the right commitment and follow-through from every nation … on this call, the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees can stay within reach.”

Biden pledged to double the U.S. contribution to the Green Climate Fund to $1 billion and said he would seek to secure $500 million for Brazil’s Amazon Fund to combat deforestation there.

Biden’s calls for “commitment and follow through” came the day after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Republicans would raise the debt ceiling — paying bills Congress has already accrued — if Biden and Democrats agree to repeal wide swaths of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Defaulting on U.S. debt would have catastrophic effects on the U.S. economy and destabilize global financial markets. Repealing major portions of the Inflation Reduction Act would, among many other things, cause tens of thousands of job losses in GOP states.

For a deeper dive:

Biden: Reuters, Politico, E&E News, FT, The Hill, Bloomberg, S&P Global, Climate Home; Deforestation: Washington Post; GOP demands: E&E News, Reuters, factbox, The Hill, E&E News, The Hill; Default: Washington Post; Red states: Politico

For more climate change and clean energy news, you can follow Climate Nexus on Twitter and Facebook, sign up for daily Hot News, and visit their news site, Nexus Media News.