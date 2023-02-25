EcoWatch

    EPA Releases $550M for Environmental Justice Grants
    By: Climate Nexus
    Updated: February 25, 2023
    EPA building
    Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC. Skyhobo / E+ / Getty Images
    The EPA  will disburse $550 million meant to boost efforts to address environmental inequities, the agency announced Thursday. The funds will be distributed among 11 entities, including large non-profits, tribal nations, and universities, that will in turn serve as grantmakers.

    The Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Grantmaking is part of the Biden administration’s Justice40 Initiative, which seeks to ensure 40% of the benefits of federal climate investments go to historically excluded, pollution-overburdened communities.

    The grants are funded by $3 billion authorized for environmental justice block grants in the Inflation Reduction Act, and are meant to help groups and projects in historically excluded communities avoid the resource-intense federal grantmaking process.

    For a Deeper Dive:

    ReutersThe Hill

    For more climate change and clean energy news, you can follow Climate Nexus on Twitter and Facebook, sign up for daily Hot News, and visit their news site, Nexus Media News.

