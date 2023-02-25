EPA Releases $550M for Environmental Justice Grants

Founded in 2005 as an Ohio-based environmental newspaper, EcoWatch is a digital platform dedicated to publishing quality, science-based content on environmental issues, causes, and solutions.

The EPA will disburse $550 million meant to boost efforts to address environmental inequities, the agency announced Thursday. The funds will be distributed among 11 entities, including large non-profits, tribal nations, and universities, that will in turn serve as grantmakers.

The Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Grantmaking is part of the Biden administration’s Justice40 Initiative, which seeks to ensure 40% of the benefits of federal climate investments go to historically excluded, pollution-overburdened communities.

The grants are funded by $3 billion authorized for environmental justice block grants in the Inflation Reduction Act, and are meant to help groups and projects in historically excluded communities avoid the resource-intense federal grantmaking process.

