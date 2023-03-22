EcoWatch

    Residents of Louisiana’s ‘Cancer Alley’ Sue Over Environmental Racism
    By: Climate Nexus
    Updated: March 22, 2023
    Louisiana's 'Cancer Alley' (Aerial View)
    Chemical plants and factories line the roads and suburbs of the area known as 'Cancer Alley' October 15, 2013. Giles Clarke / Getty Images
    St. James Parish residents are suing the Louisiana parish over its approval of multiple polluting petrochemical facilities in two Black districts there.

    “There is no better example of the afterlife of enslavement than what is happening right now in St. James Parish,” Vince Warren, head of the Center for Constitutional Rights, told reporters Tuesday.

    The Cancer Alley plaintiffs, citing a Reconstruction-era civil rights law, allege a parish land use plan directs heavy industrial development into predominantly Black areas. They also claim those factories were built upon (and destroyed) the burial grounds of the enslaved ancestors of those people now affected by the toxic pollution.

    “We stand here today to say we will not be ignored,” Shamyra Lavine of Rise St. James, told reporters outside the federal courthouse in New Orleans on Tuesday. “You will not sacrifice our lives. And we will not take any more industry in the fourth or fifth district of St. James. Enough is enough.”

    For more climate change and clean energy news, you can follow Climate Nexus on Twitter and Facebook, sign up for daily Hot News, and visit their news site, Nexus Media News.

