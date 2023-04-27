EcoWatch

    Another South Florida Condo Evacuated After Building Deemed Unsafe

    Florida's coast is exceptionally vulnerable to numerous climate impacts.

    By: Climate Nexus
    Updated: April 27, 2023
    North Bay Village, Florida
    North Bay Village, Florida, Miami, Biscayne Bay, aerial view. Jeffrey Greenberg / Universal Images Group / Getty Images
    Residents of yet another South Florida condo building were forced to quickly evacuate on Tuesday after an engineering inspection raised “serious concerns” about the building’s structural integrity.

    The 63-year-old Majestic Isle condominium in North Bay Village is just miles from the Port Royale condominiums that were evacuated in a similar manner in October 2022, and Surfside, where the Champlain Towers South collapse killed 98 people in 2021.

    Florida’s coast is exceptionally vulnerable to numerous climate impacts, including coastal erosion and flooding driven by sea level rise, that can undermine buildings’ structural integrity and will likely lead to more sudden evacuations in the future, North Bay Village’s mayor, Brent Latham told the New York Times.

    The building inspection cited rain and termite damage stemming from years of neglect as the cause of the building’s dangerous lack of integrity.

    For a Deeper Dive

    New York Times, AP, WSVN, CBS, Local10; Climate Signals background: Sea level rise, Coastal flooding increase, Hurricanes, Extreme precipitation events

    For more climate change and clean energy news, you can follow Climate Nexus on Twitter and Facebook, sign up for daily Hot News, and visit their news site, Nexus Media News.

      Climate Nexus

      Changing the conversation on climate change.

      Read More

