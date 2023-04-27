Another South Florida Condo Evacuated After Building Deemed Unsafe

Founded in 2005 as an Ohio-based environmental newspaper, EcoWatch is a digital platform dedicated to publishing quality, science-based content on environmental issues, causes, and solutions.

Residents of yet another South Florida condo building were forced to quickly evacuate on Tuesday after an engineering inspection raised “serious concerns” about the building’s structural integrity.

The 63-year-old Majestic Isle condominium in North Bay Village is just miles from the Port Royale condominiums that were evacuated in a similar manner in October 2022, and Surfside, where the Champlain Towers South collapse killed 98 people in 2021.

Florida’s coast is exceptionally vulnerable to numerous climate impacts, including coastal erosion and flooding driven by sea level rise, that can undermine buildings’ structural integrity and will likely lead to more sudden evacuations in the future, North Bay Village’s mayor, Brent Latham told the New York Times.

The building inspection cited rain and termite damage stemming from years of neglect as the cause of the building’s dangerous lack of integrity.

For a Deeper Dive:

