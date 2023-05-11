EcoWatch

The best of EcoWatch right in your inbox. Sign up for our email newsletter!

    Facebook 573k Twitter 238k Instagram 37k
    Facebook 573k Twitter 238k Instagram 37k

    Major Methane Leaks Ongoing in Turkmenistan and Gulf of Mexico
    By: Climate Nexus
    Updated: May 11, 2023
    Nasa satellite image of methane
    A Nasa satellite image of methane plumes east of Hazar, Turkmenistan, in October 2022. Nasa / JPL-Caltech
    Why you can trust us

    Founded in 2005 as an Ohio-based environmental newspaper, EcoWatch is a digital platform dedicated to publishing quality, science-based content on environmental issues, causes, and solutions.

    Satellite data shows methane leaks in a fossil fuel field in western Turkmenistan have caused more global heating in 2022 than all of the carbon pollution from the United Kingdom.

    Turkmenistan is one of the largest methane hotspots in the world, according to recent research in the journal Environmental Science and Technology. The number of “super emitting” methane sites in the country doubled between 2021 and 2022, with one site spewing methane for almost six weeks.

    Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov told regulators at the 2021 climate summit that Turkmenistan was paying special attention to the reduction of methane emissions, but has done little to address the leaking wells.

    Methane leaks are also ubiquitous among the 14,000 orphaned oil and gas wells in the Gulf of Mexico, according to a new study in Nature Energy. Plugging them could cost up to $30 billion, though 90 percent of the leaky wells are in shallower water and would only cost 25 percent of the $30 billion to plug.

    For a Deeper Dive

    Gulf Coast: ABC NewsNew ScientistGizmodo; Turkmenistan: Guardian

    For more climate change and clean energy news, you can follow Climate Nexus on Twitter and Facebook, sign up for daily Hot News, and visit their news site, Nexus Media News.

    Subscribe to get exclusive updates in our daily newsletter!

      By signing up, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy & to receive electronic communications from EcoWatch Media Group, which may include marketing promotions, advertisements and sponsored content.

      Climate Nexus

      Changing the conversation on climate change.

      Read More

      Italy's First Climate Lawsuit Targets Major Oil Company Eni
      Major Italian oil company Eni is facing the country’s first
      By Cristen Hemingway Jaynes
      'Bad News': Unexpected Melting of Greenland Glacier Could Double Sea-Level Rise Projections
      By Olivia Rosane
      By Common Dreams
      UK Solar Customers Face 'Unacceptable' 15-Year Delays for Installations
      Members of Parliament (MPs) on the Environment Audit Committee (EAC)
      By Cristen Hemingway Jaynes

      Subscribe to get exclusive updates in our daily newsletter!

        By signing up, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy & to receive electronic communications from EcoWatch Media Group, which may include marketing promotions, advertisements and sponsored content.

        Latest Articles