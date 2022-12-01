Solar batteries vary in terms of chemical composition and technology. The numerous options available also come at different price points, so it’s vital to research what type of battery fits your budget and whether it will meet your requirements. Provided below is a list of common solar battery types available for residential solar panel systems.

Lead-acid batteries

Lead-acid batteries are the most common solar batteries available and are also one of the cheapest options on the market. As a proven energy-storing technology for over 100 years, they provide high reliability.

However, due to their lower DoD, lead-acid solar batteries have a shorter lifespan than other options available – on average, five to 10 years. For this reason, most modern installations don’t use lead-acid batteries, though their cost-effectiveness and high reliability make them a good choice for budget-conscious homeowners.

Lithium-ion batteries

Lithium-ion batteries have become one of the most popular battery types for residential solar PV systems. These batteries offer higher energy density, extended lifespans and a higher DoD. The higher DoD allows for more electricity to be stored and used per cycle before the battery needs to be recharged.

Lithium-ion batteries also require a smaller space and no regular maintenance, making them suitable even for inconvenient locations such as restricted loft spaces or utility sheds.

Nickel-cadmium batteries

Nickel-cadmium batteries offer high durability and the ability to function in higher temperatures. However, they’re the least popular battery type due to their highly toxic nature, which has resulted in them being banned by several countries.

Flow batteries

Flow batteries are relatively new, but they have various characteristics that may increase their appeal in the coming years. These batteries offer 100% DoD, a long lifespan of up to 30 years and are fire retardant. However, flow batteries are more expensive. They are also larger than other batteries, to compensate for their lower charge and discharge rates.