With more people becoming aware of the damage non-renewable energy is doing to the environment, as well as being more conscious of the ever-fluctuating energy price cap, many homeowners are considering installing solar panels as a way to reduce their energy bills and their carbon footprint at the same time.
Luckily, the cost of solar panels has decreased dramatically over the last decade, while the technology continues to improve. Manufacturers are consistently finding ways of making smaller, more efficient panels to make them an even more attractive investment. Plus, due to the cost of energy going up, the time it takes to break even on a solar panel system is growing shorter all the time, with some systems paying back in under 10 years.
With so many different products available, it can be difficult to make the right decision for your needs. In this guide, you’ll find our review of some of the best solar panels in the UK to help you on your journey to investing in a system.
In this guide, we cover:
Introduction to solar panels
Why should you invest in solar panels?
Investing in solar panels has many benefits, including:
1. Reduce your electricity bill
Solar panels won’t generate enough electricity to power your entire home, but they will significantly reduce your electricity bills. Even heavy users, or those with small roofs and therefore not enough space for lots of panels, will see a significant reduction in their bills.
2. Cut C02 emissions
Solar power is a clean alternative to fossil fuels, so by installing solar panels you’ll significantly lower your carbon footprint.
3. Low maintenance
Solar panels are cheap and easy to maintain, and usually just require a quick clean with a hosepipe once in a while.
What is solar power?
Solar power is the process of using photovoltaic technology to convert sunlight into electricity. It’s one of the cheapest forms of renewable energy and accounted for 4.5% of global electricity consumption in 2022. The International Energy Agency has set a target for 20% by 2050.
How do solar panels work?
While the technology used in solar panels is modern and advanced, the process is actually quite simple:
- Sunlight heats the solar cells contained within the panels
- This causes electrons move in the cells, creating a current
- The current is changed into usable electricity by the system’s converter
Photovoltaic solar panels (PV) use cells made with semiconducting materials – usually silicon – which convert sunlight into electricity. Photons in sunlight heat the cells within a solar panel and the increased temperature causes electrons to start moving around, which generates an electric current (DC or direct current). This process is called the photovoltaic effect. The solar inverter part of the system will then convert the DC into AC (alternating current), which is usable by household appliances.
How much do solar panels cost?
The total price of a solar panel system will vary based on the size of your roof, your location, the number of panels you need to meet your energy needs, and many other factors. Is your roof south-facing? Is your house multi-level or partially covered by shade? There are many variables that can make your system straightforward to assemble, or very complex.
Let’s take a look at the potential cost and savings for a three-bedroom semi in the midlands.
|System size
|Est install cost
|Energy generated /year
|Fuel bill saving /year
|SEG payment /year
|1.5kW
|£5,200
|1,370 kWh
|£324
|£0
|3kW
|£6,200
|2,750 kWh
|£650
|£0
|4.5kW
|£7,100
|4,100 kWh
|£796
|£75
|6kW
|£8,000
|5,467 kWh
|£951
|£148
If your home is further south, then expect these savings to be higher and further north, lower.
Other external factors like supply chains, local availability, government incentives and local electricity rates will also affect the cost of solar panels. How much you get back from your system also depends on these factors, plus whether you finance your solar system or pay cash. By paying cash, you are spending less per watt of energy generated because you’ll have no broker fees to cover. When investing in one of the more expensive solar panel systems, this can make a real difference.
Your local installer can give you a free quote on your bespoke system, but for a ballpark figure, a solar panel system to support the average family of three people would cost around £7,100, not including a battery.
Best solar panels in the UK
- Best Overall: Project Solar Evolution Titan 445
- Best for Small Roofs: Panasonic HIT N 245W
- Most Efficient: SunPower Maxeon 5 415W
- Best Low-Profile Panels: Sharp Sunsnap ND-F2Q235
- Best Output:JA Solar JAM72S30
Best solar panels UK 2024 reviews
Our experts will take you through the best solar panels available in the UK for different use-cases.
Best overall: Project Solar Evolution Titan 445
- Price: About £400 per panel
- Output: 445W
- Warranty: Lifetime product and performance warranty; up to 30-year peak power warranty
Project Solar UK came onto the solar energy scene about 10 years ago and has quickly become one of the largest firms in the UK. The company both designs and installs its solar panel systems, and each sale gets a dedicated project manager who ensures the installation happens within seven to 10 days — and that it’s done to high standards.
Project Solar UK has been aggressive at wooing customers from long-standing brands, offering perks including a lifetime warranty, which is the best on the solar panel market.
Prices vary based on the size of your roof and location.
Project Solar Evolution Titan 445 pros and cons
|Project Solar Evolution Titan 445 Pros
|Project Solar Evolution Titan 445 Cons
|Industry-leading warranty
|Maximum output isn’t as high as other brands
|85% power output guarantee after 30 years
Project Solar Evolution Titan 445 technical specs
Project Solar’s monocrystalline solar modules employ a high-efficiency cell technology called passivated emitter and rear contact, or PERC. It promises to improve cell voltage and current and generate up to 10% more power per square metre compared to standard solar panel modules. Interestingly, it also promises better low-light performance to help you generate more energy in darker months of the year.
In addition to Project Solar’s PERC cell technology, the Evolution Titan 445 features a high-density layout, meaning its power output remains high despite having a small surface area.
The Evolution Titan 445 promises 21.4% maximum efficiency, which is about the standard for solar panels in this class. But, impressively, Project Solar’s peak power warranty guarantees these panels will output no less than 80% of their original output capability after 30 years.
Project Solar UK add-ons
Project Solar UK offers a number of options to enhance your solar panel system. Its range of Blackline mounting brackets provides both durability and a discreet appearance. You can also upgrade to a Tigo Optimizer, which helps you harvest energy more efficiently from panels in shady areas of your roof and get more out of your system. This is ideal if you have a more complex roof or if it’s partially shaded by trees.
Project Solar also offers devices for monitoring your solar panel system’s energy performance, zone heating controls for your radiators, an EV charger that draws power from your solar panels and a wide range of smart home energy-saving devices.
Our opinion of Project Solar UK
A lifetime warranty is a very attractive feature when investing in something as costly and permanent as solar panels for your home. And with a promise of 80% performance after 30 years, Project Solar UK’s solar panels seem a safe investment you can count on. If you’re living in your forever home and don’t plan to move, the Evolution Titan 445 could be the best solar panel in the UK for you.
If, however, you can anticipate having to move within the next decade — if you’re in your first home, or you anticipate your family growing — a less expensive option with a shorter warranty could be preferable.
Best for small roofs: Panasonic HIT N 245
- Price: From £250-295
- Output: 245W
- Warranty: 25 years
Most people know Panasonic as a longstanding brand in the electronics industry, but it has been developing solar panel technology for over 40 years. Thanks to this, Panasonic has many types of solar panels to suit all sorts of needs, and the HIT N 245W model is a solar panel that can take green energy to the masses.
In the past, solar panels for homes in the UK were only realistic options for larger suburban and rural homes. But the Panasonic HIT N 245W’s compact design — just under 160 cm in length and less than 80 cm wide — can adapt to roofs of many shapes and sizes. Its flexibility for landscape or portrait orientation makes it one of the best options for homeowners in urban environments. It’s also lightweight at just 15 kg and provides a 19.4% maximum efficiency.
It’s also worth considering the Panasonic HIT N 295W. It’s ever-so-slightly smaller than the 245 at 150 cm long and offers more power at 295 watts. The downside is it’s more square in shape, so there’s less flexibility in terms of installation design.
Panasonic HIT N 245W pros and cons
|Panasonic HIT N 245W Pros
|Panasonic HIT N 245W Cons
|Flexible design options for any roof shape
|At the lower end in terms of power
|Industry-leading warranty
|Not cost-effective if you have a larger roof
Panasonic HIT N 245W technical specs
Panasonic’s HIT solar cell technology realizes 18% more power than other types of monocrystalline panels (namely, mono-PERC panels). This means you need fewer modules to achieve the energy performance you need — another reason it’s great for small houses or homes with complicated roofs.
Another great feature is the drainage lines built into the frame. These help channel water and keep it from accumulating.
Each panel weighs just 15kg and offers a 19.4% module efficiency, with a cell conversion efficiency rating of 22%, making it one of the most efficient solar panels on the market.
Panasonic add-ons
Panasonic recently unveiled its EverVolt 2.0 battery storage system, which is designed to fully integrate with its solar panels. Solar batteries store excess energy your panels produce during the day for use at night or during bad weather. For those seeking broader sustainability goals or simply want to avoid peak energy rates, Panasonic’s integrated solar power system can be a great investment.
Our opinion of Panasonic
If you live in an urban area, have a small home, outbuilding or just have a house with a complex roof structure, the HIT N 245W modules may be the best solar panels in the UK. The flexibility of their installation options, the energy potential per square metre, their robust build quality, slow degradation and 25-year warranty make these panels hard to beat.
But they are expensive. If you have a larger home, this might not be the best solar panel for you. We recommend considering investing in some of the larger solar panels listed in this guide instead.
If you fit the criteria listed above, the HIT N 245W or HIT Compact 295W is exactly what you need.
Most efficient: SunPower Maxeon 5 415W
- Price: About £400 per panel
- Output: 415W
- Warranty: 25 years, but can be extended to 40 years
SunPower launched in 1985 and quickly became one of the more respected solar panel manufacturers, with more than 1,000 solar technology patents under its belt.
SunPower has carved out a niche for developing the highest-efficiency solar panels on the market, launching the current reigning champ, the Maxeon 5, in 2020. SunPower’s Maxeon range has also regularly shown some of the lowest degradation rates in the industry. With 25-year warranties on its modules and a robust build, SunPower’s high-quality panels are sold with an expectation of lasting 40 years, and you can also extend your warranty to the same amount of years.
SunPower Maxeon 5 415W pros and cons
|SunPower Maxeon 5 415W Pros
|SunPower Maxeon 5 415W Cons
|Market-leading efficiency
|Panels must be installed by a SunPower-certified company
|40 years of useful product life
|Some of the most expensive systems on the market
|Option of 40 year warranty
SunPower Maxeon 5 415W technical specs
SunPower’s innovative design for the Maxeon 5 range of solar panels includes no grid lines. The all-black modules have back-contact conductivity, which allows them to absorb more sunlight. SunPower’s Maxeon 5 panels also degrade at a rate of just 2% in the first year and 0.25% per year after, which is one of the lowest degradation rates on the market.
Our opinion of SunPower
SunPower’s Maxeon 5 panels are a great choice for homeowners looking for high efficiency. But while there is no doubting SunPower’s impressive specifications and metrics, there are other brands on this list that offer better value if you’re on a tight budget. Yes, that 40-year warranty is impressive, but more and more solar panel brands are matching this warranty length, including Project Solar, who offer a lifetime warranty. If you have a large home with an equally large roof, you might want to consider a less-expensive system.
Best low-profile panels: Sharp Sunsnap ND-F2Q235
- Price: From £300
- Output: Max 235W
- Warranty: 25 years
Sharp has been trading for nearly 110 years and is known for making very efficient solar PV panels that stand the test of time. While other companies on our list of the best solar panels in the UK may have overtaken Sharp for efficiency, the brand’s offerings remain high-end favourites for many homeowners and perennial best-sellers.
The Sunsnap ND-F2Q235 is one of the top-selling solar panels in the world, thanks to its ultra-sleek appearance. Its rail-free mounting system sits flush with your roof, almost blending in completely. For those seeking residential solar panels with a low profile, the Sharp Sunsnap ND-F2Q235 is a great option.
Sharp Sunsnap ND-F2Q235 pros and cons
|Sharp Sunsnap ND-F2Q235 Pros
|Sharp Sunsnap ND-F2Q235 Cons
|Discreet, rail-free mounting
|Expensive
|Heritage brand with great customer support
|Not the most powerful option on the market, with 14.4% efficiency
|Industry-leading warranty
Sharp Sunsnap ND-F2Q235 technical specs
As well as its sleek, rail-free mounting system, the Sharp Sunsnap ND-F2Q235 provides 14.4% efficiency with 235-watt production in its 60-cell panel design.
Sharp add-ons
Sharp doesn’t directly offer any add-ons for its solar panels. However, when quoting you for your system, your local installer can likely suggest a range of enhancements, from smart immersion tank heaters to electric car chargers.
Our opinion of Sharp
Sharp is another long-standing brand in the solar and consumer electronics markets, and this reputation coupled with its 25-year warranty makes it a safe bet. You know what you’re getting with Sharp, and its discreet, rail-free mounting system is perfect for anyone in an urban area – and those living in a listed home or in a neighbourhood with strict home aesthetic requirements.
However, at 235W of maximum power output and 14.4% efficiency, it’s one of the least powerful and efficient options on our list. You will get value out of it, but if a discreet solar panel installation isn’t vital for you, it is worth considering other options.
Best power output: JA Solar JAM72S30
- Price: About £164 per panel
- Output: 550W
- Warranty: 12-year product warranty, 25-year power output warranty
The JA Solar JAM72S30 panel combines impressively high efficiency with a strong power output. Due to the high output, you’ll need to install fewer panels to meet your energy needs, which is great news for those with a smaller roof.
Unfortunately, though, JA Solar’s warranties are some of the lowest on the market, with a 12-year product warranty (the standard is usually at least 15 years) and a 25-year power output warranty. However, the degradation rate of the panel is one pro: after 1% in the first year, there’s 0.55% of degradation for each year afterwards, which isn’t the best on the market, but is still low.
Another plus is the low price: at just £164 per panel, you’ll be saving lots of money opting for these panels, when compared with Project Solar or SunPower. But do note that actual prices will vary depending on your home’s size, location, and plenty of other factors.
JA Solar JAM72S30 pros and cons
|JA Solar JAM72S30 Pros
|JA Solar JAM72S30 Cons
|Very high output
|Lower than average warranty
|Low price
|One of the most efficient solar panels you can buy
JA Solar JAM72S30 technical specs
Weighing 24.5kg, this panel is one of the heaviest on the market. However, it’s worth considering if you do have the roof structure and space to accommodate these panels, as the efficiency and output are very impressive.
Are there grants for solar panels in the UK?
Yes, if you’re looking to reduce the cost of installing solar panels, there are plenty of incentives, schemes, and grants available to UK homeowners.
Zero VAT on solar panels
Since 2022, the usual VAT rate of 20% has been slashed to 0% for all new solar panel installations, meaning an average saving of £240.
Energy Company Obligation (ECO4) scheme
ECO4 is the latest phase of a government scheme designed to help low-income homeowners make their homes more sustainable and energy-efficient. Solar panels grants are available for the next four years and, depending on your situation, it’s possible to get solar panels, fully-funded by the government.
The ECO scheme is currently in its fourth phase, hence the name – but it’s likely that the fifth stage will soon be announced, and may differ in terms of eligibility and what’s available, due to the newly-elected Labour government and Energy Secretary.
The LA Flex scheme
LA Flex is an extension of the ECO4 – run by local authorities – with which homeowners can qualify for free funding to cover the cost of various energy-saving measures, including solar panels. Contact your local authority for more information.
The Smart Export Guarantee (SEG)
Under the SEG you can sell any surplus solar energy back to the National Grid, via your electricity provider (but you can be with a separate SEG provider to your general energy provider). This won’t reduce the initial cost of a solar panel system, but it will help offset the cost of installing panels over time.
Best add-ons for your solar panels
There is a growing number of smaller firms out there developing accessories you can use to get enhanced performance from your solar panels in other areas of your home life. For instance, if you drive an electric car, the Zappi V2 Car Charger can divert energy from your solar panels into your car’s battery. Or the Solar iBoost can divert excess solar energy to your immersion tank to heat your hot water.
There are also voltage optimisers that help reduce the power consumption of your electrical appliances and systems to divert energy to a battery system in the event of a power cut.
Depending on which renewable energy company you go with, you’ll also have different mounting options for your panels. Some people mount panels on a rack system, while most choose a flat-roof mount for a lower profile.
Frequently Asked Questions about solar panels
Best UK solar panels: verdict and recommendation
When choosing the best solar panels in the UK, we were focused on finding the highest value for your money. While there are plenty of cheap solar panels out there, solar panels are such a large and long-term investment that you want to get it right.
As well as price, we also took into consideration power output and panel efficiency, as well as build quality and the degradation of cell performance over time. We looked for solar panels that offer a long warranty but will still have a high performance at the end of the warranty period.
Project Solar’s Evolution Titan 445 panels ticked a lot of boxes, with a high efficiency of 21.4%, an impressive power output of 445W, and a market-best lifetime warranty .
Of course, everyone has different home energy needs and different priorities for their solar panel system. This is why we ranked runners-up according to the best low-profile design, best efficiency, best for small roofs and best power output.
All of the solar panels on this list will serve you well. Whichever you choose, make sure you get several quotes from different suppliers before making a choice. Prices can vary, and it’s best to be fully informed of your options.