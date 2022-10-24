With more people becoming aware of the damage non-renewable energy is doing to the environment, as well as being more conscious of the ever-fluctuating energy price cap, many homeowners are considering installing solar panels as a way to reduce their energy bills and their carbon footprint at the same time.

Luckily, the cost of solar panels has decreased dramatically over the last decade, while the technology continues to improve. Manufacturers are consistently finding ways of making smaller, more efficient panels to make them an even more attractive investment. Plus, due to the cost of energy going up, the time it takes to break even on a solar panel system is growing shorter all the time, with some systems paying back in under 10 years.

With so many different products available, it can be difficult to make the right decision for your needs. In this guide, you’ll find our review of some of the best solar panels in the UK to help you on your journey to investing in a system.

In this guide, we cover: