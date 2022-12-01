Introduced in January 2020, the Smart Export Guarantee (SEG) is a scheme that allows small-scale energy producers, such as homeowners, to receive payments for the electricity they supply to the National Grid. The UK Government implemented the SEG initiative to replace the previous Feed-in Tariff scheme.

The Government provided payments under the previous Feed-in Tariff scheme, whereas with the SEG these are made by private energy companies. Those with over 150,000 consumers are required by law to offer an export tariff rate, which varies based on the provider. Based on our research, the export tariff rate can be 1p-15p/kWh of electricity exported. Additionally, some energy suppliers provide a special tariff rate for energy exported from specific solar battery storage systems.

Who is eligible for the SEG scheme?

The SEG scheme is available to any household with solar panels (up to 5MW) installed by a Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS)-accredited contractor. The solar panel system needs to be installed with a smart meter to measure the amount of electricity exported to the National Grid.

How do I apply for the SEG scheme?

Firstly, you will need an MCS-certified solar panel system that can power your home and produce excess power to export to the National Grid.

Then, you must apply for an SEG License. You can obtain this from any energy provider that offers an SEG tariff (also known as an SEG Licensee). You can choose your SEG Licensee and it can be different from your current electricity provider. By law, SEG Licensees must provide an SEG export tariff rate to eligible households. This tariff rate should always be above zero.

Each SEG Licensee offers its own export tariff rate and has different application processes, so be sure to check which one provides the best rates and suits your solar panel system. Keep in mind that some providers offer better rates to customers who also choose them as their energy supplier.

How much can I earn from the SEG scheme?

Your earning potential under the SEG scheme depends on several factors, such as the SEG export tariff, the amount of energy you export and your power consumption.

According to our data, a household with a 4.5kW solar panel system in London, where the occupants are away until 6pm, can earn approximately £107/year for their extra energy under the SEG scheme (with an export tariff rate of 10p/kWh). This is on top of the roughly £862 saved per year in electricity bills by using solar power.

Benefits and drawbacks of the SEG scheme

A major benefit of the SEG scheme is that energy providers determine their own tariff rates, creating competition between them to maximise their individual exports. This translates into higher repayment rates for you.

Another advantage of the SEG scheme is that you’re compensated for every unit of energy you export, unlike the previous Feed-in Tariff scheme, which compensated homeowners for only 50% of the energy exported to the National Grid.

A drawback of the SEG scheme is that the tariff rates provided by energy providers can change over time, unless you opt for a fixed rate. Typically, SEG Licensees offer a 12-month rolling contract. So, check the rates regularly and consider switching providers to get the most value for the energy you export.