Before installing solar panels on your home, it’s important to confirm if a solar panel system will meet your expectations. There are many factors to consider to ensure your system will work effectively and it’s best to research and ask solar panel companies what a solar system can and can’t do. Here are some factors you should consider before taking the plunge with solar power.

Roof condition and orientation

The majority of domestic solar panel systems are installed on roofs, so it’s important to confirm whether your roof can handle a solar power system. The size and layout of your roof will give you and your installer an idea of how many solar panels can be fitted and how much power can be generated.

Another factor to consider is the orientation and angle of your roof. A south-facing roof at a 30-degree angle is the optimum position for your solar panels to have a chance to achieve their highest output. Any obstructions like trees or chimneys on or around your roof will also affect how much electricity your solar panels can produce, as they create shade.

Finally, the condition of your roof and its construction material will affect your solar panel installation cost. Installers will charge more for challenging roof materials like concrete or ceramic tile, and if your roof is in poor condition you may have to first get it reinforced to accommodate the weight of the solar panels.

Location

Your location and its weather patterns directly affect the amount of power your solar system can produce. Solar systems located in southern regions of the UK where there’s more sunshine will produce more electricity than those in the north, where the weather is more overcast.

Power consumption

Estimating how much electricity your household requires is vital in determining if solar panels can meet your demand and be a good investment. If, for example, your household needs 4kW of electricity to run but you can only install a 3kW solar panel system on your roof, you’ll need to get the remaining 1kW from the National Grid.

Costs

Solar panels are not cheap. According to our data, a 4.5kW solar panel system will cost around £9,600, including installation and a battery, for a three-bedroom house. So, it’s important to invest in a solar system that can offset this initial cost and provide long-term savings.

It is also important to note that solar panel grants and loans, such as the ECO4 scheme and the new Green Deal, are available to help make solar energy more affordable to UK homeowners, so be sure to check what you’re eligible for.