How do solar panels work?

A solar inverter takes the DC energy produced by your solar panels and feeds it through a transformer. This transformer will reduce the voltage of the current and convert it to AC at the same time. Not only can you use this AC electricity throughout your home, you can also sell it back to the National Grid or store it for later use if you have a battery connected to your system.

There are three types of solar inverters to choose from: string inverters, micro inverters or power optimisers.

String inverters are what you see on most solar panel systems that were installed in the 2000s and 2010s. In this system, one’s solar panels are set up in rows and connected to a single inverter. However, because they are all connected, any shade affecting the performance of one panel will bring down the efficiency of the whole system. This downside led to the development of what more people are using today: micro inverters.

Micro inverters are fairly new technology. These are fitted to each individual solar panel so that if one panel is in the shade, only that panel sees a drop in output. Micro inverters are more expensive than string models, but they vastly improve the efficiency of your system as a whole. Over time, the increased energy production they provide should make up for the extra cost involved.

Power optimisers are another new technology designed to improve the efficiency of your solar panels. Like micro inverters, these are mounted to each individual solar panel. The difference is, power optimisers don’t cover the energy from each panel. Instead, they feed the DC electricity to a string inverter. Power optimisers are sort of a middle range option between string and micro inverters. They are less expensive than micro inverters, but not as efficient. However, they are more efficient than a string inverter on its own.