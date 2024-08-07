Nick Jones, Content director

Nick Jones is a highly experienced consumer journalist and editor, who has been writing and producing content for print and online media for over 25 years.

He has worked at some of the UK’s leading publishers including Future Publishing, Highbury Entertainment, and Imagine Publishing, with publications as diverse as Homebuilding & Renovating, TechRadar Pro, and Creative Bloq. He also enjoyed a highly successful career in content marketing, working with clients like Cisco, Pfizer, Santander, and Virgin Media.

Whatever the area of interest he’s worked in, Nick has always been a consumer champion, helping people find the best deals and give them the information they need to make an informed buying decision.