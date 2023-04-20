EcoWatch

The best of EcoWatch right in your inbox. Sign up for our email newsletter!

    Facebook 573k Twitter 238k Instagram 37k
    Facebook 573k Twitter 238k Instagram 37k

    One-Third of Americans Suffering From Worst Air Pollution
    By: Climate Nexus
    Updated: April 20, 2023
    Los Angeles smog
    Smog in Los Angeles. Maik Mitschke / EyeEm / Getty Images
    Why you can trust us

    Founded in 2005 as an Ohio-based environmental newspaper, EcoWatch is a digital platform dedicated to publishing quality, science-based content on environmental issues, causes, and solutions.

    People of color are far more likely to breathe heavily polluted air than white people, the American Lung Association’s 2023 State of the Air report shows.

    Almost 120 million people in the U.S. (more than one-third of the population) live in areas with failing grades for ozone and particulate pollution. Air pollution is largely caused by the extraction and combustion of fossil fuels, especially from vehicles and power plants.

    Centuries of systemic racism and decades of racist housing and environmental policies result in people of color making up 54% of the population of counties receiving failing grades for air quality — that means people of color are nearly four times more likely to live in a county with the highest air pollution levels than white people. Air pollution is also worse in the West due to pollution released and spread by wildfires. 

    For a Deeper Dive

    SOTA report: CNNThe GuardianInside Climate NewsWashington PostAxiosWall Street JournalThe Hill; Los Angeles: LA Times; Fresno: Fresno Bee; California: KGET; Allegheny County, PA: Lancaster Farming; Lehigh Valley, PA: WFMZ; Pittsburgh, PA: WESA; Atlanta metro: Georgia Public Broadcasting; WV-OH-KY: WOWK, Jackson, MS: WJTV

    For more climate change and clean energy news, you can follow Climate Nexus on Twitter and Facebook, sign up for daily Hot News, and visit their news site, Nexus Media News.

    Subscribe to get exclusive updates in our daily newsletter!

      By signing up, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy & to receive electronic communications from EcoWatch Media Group, which may include marketing promotions, advertisements and sponsored content.

      Climate Nexus

      Changing the conversation on climate change.

      Read More

      10 Rivers Facing Pollution, Development, and Climate Change — And Policies That Can Help
      By Saima May Sidik
      By Eos
      Court Strikes Down Berkeley, California’s Ban on Natural Gas
      A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
      By Climate Nexus
      Big Oil Firms Touted Algae as Climate Solution. Now All Have Pulled Funding
      By Amy Westervelt
      By The Guardian

      Subscribe to get exclusive updates in our daily newsletter!

        By signing up, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy & to receive electronic communications from EcoWatch Media Group, which may include marketing promotions, advertisements and sponsored content.

        Latest Articles